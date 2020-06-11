The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong flight attendant gets two months in jail for biting police officer
- Charleen Wai was found guilty of assaulting a police officer for biting Detective Station Sergeant Lo Ka-shing in his right upper arm on November 29
- Quashing plea to consider non-jail sentences, Magistrate Andrew Mok says the offence of targeting an officer in the due execution of his duty was ‘very serious’
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
