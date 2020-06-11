The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong flight attendant gets two months in jail for biting police officer

  • Charleen Wai was found guilty of assaulting a police officer for biting Detective Station Sergeant Lo Ka-shing in his right upper arm on November 29
  • Quashing plea to consider non-jail sentences, Magistrate Andrew Mok says the offence of targeting an officer in the due execution of his duty was ‘very serious’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:58pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE