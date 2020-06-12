Ng Ka-yi (second from left) and Isaac Cheng (right) were among the three Demosisto members fined HK$1,000. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National anthem law: three members of Hong Kong party Demosisto fined for Legislative Council protest against March of the Volunteers legislation
- Trio interrupted committee proceedings in Legco by rushing chairman, while chanting and waving flags
- They must pay HK$1,000 each after a magistrate convicted them of behaving in a disorderly manner inside a meeting room
