Ng Ka-yi (second from left) and Isaac Cheng (right) were among the three Demosisto members fined HK$1,000. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National anthem law: three members of Hong Kong party Demosisto fined for Legislative Council protest against March of the Volunteers legislation

  • Trio interrupted committee proceedings in Legco by rushing chairman, while chanting and waving flags
  • They must pay HK$1,000 each after a magistrate convicted them of behaving in a disorderly manner inside a meeting room
Brian Wong
Updated: 4:03pm, 12 Jun, 2020

