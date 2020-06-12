Hong Kong fans turn their backs during the Chinese national anthem before a game in October 2017. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong soccer fans booing national anthem, restaurants using song as background music will run afoul of new law, police guidelines say
- In gathering evidence, officers expected to scour through public statements or social media to find out whether suspects had the intent to insult anthem
- But in cases where schools are involved, liaison officers from the force should first contact staff to understand the situation, guidelines say
