Hong Kong fans turn their backs during the Chinese national anthem before a game in October 2017. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong soccer fans booing national anthem, restaurants using song as background music will run afoul of new law, police guidelines say

  • In gathering evidence, officers expected to scour through public statements or social media to find out whether suspects had the intent to insult anthem
  • But in cases where schools are involved, liaison officers from the force should first contact staff to understand the situation, guidelines say
Chris Lau and Christy Leung

Updated: 5:58pm, 12 Jun, 2020

