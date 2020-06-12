Macau tycoon Stanley Ho died in late May, leaving a vast fortune. Two relatives now have taken legal action in Hong Kong to stake a claim to how it is handled. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Stanley Ho nephew becomes second relative to register interest in deceased casino mogul’s estate at Hong Kong High Court

  • Michael Hotung, whose mother filed more than 30 lawsuits against the Macau gambling kingpin while alive, previously sued Ho for HK$2 billion
  • Deborah Ho, one of the tycoon’s daughters, lodged her own caveat over the estate earlier this month
Topic |   Stanley Ho
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:03pm, 12 Jun, 2020

