The High Court heard the mainland-born woman was initially arrested for murder. Photo: Roy Issa.
Woman in Hong Kong who killed, dismembered 12-year-old daughter while in drug-induced state sent to hospital indefinitely
- Experts recommended hospital order for Cao Yan, 40, who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, on the basis of diminished responsibility
- Woman was suffering from an abnormality of the mind, with psychotic symptoms that impaired her judgment and self-control
