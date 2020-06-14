Hongkongers have been more vulnerable to certain scams in 2020, a trend linked to the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Hongkongers lose HK$222 million in romance and telephone scams during Covid-19 crisis

  • Nearly 270 people fall for love cons in city amid sharp rise in confidence tricks over first few months of the year
  • Tricksters capitalise on pandemic by targeting people spending more time at home on the internet, police source says
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:20am, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers have been more vulnerable to certain scams in 2020, a trend linked to the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE