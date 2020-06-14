(Left to right) Stanley Prison inmates Sam and Tony show their favourite tablet contents. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong inmates to get tablets in prison trial opening up new world of e-books, movies and skills

  • Inmates serving long sentences chosen for ‘smart prison’ project, as part of their rehabilitation
  • For those jailed before smartphones arrived, tablets offer glimpse of hi-tech life outside
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jun, 2020

