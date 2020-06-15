Hong Kong police have noticed a rise in phone scams in recent months.
Phone scammers use Hong Kong government’s HK$10,000 handout scheme to pose as staff offering registration help

  • Police warn of new ruse with fraudsters pretending to be bank staff or government employees asking for personal details
  • Alert comes amid rise in phone scams in general, with 348 people duped out of HK$140 million in first four months of the year
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:53pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Hong Kong police have noticed a rise in phone scams in recent months.
