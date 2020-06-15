The District Court on Monday heard that 23-year-old Yiu Siu-hong, who pleaded guilty to possession of a petrol bomb, had been torn between his family and the protest movement. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong protests: pleading guilty on petrol bomb charges, 23-year-old tells court he should have thought of his mother
- Defendant Yiu Siu-hong’s mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer a month after his arrest and died seven days after he finally secured bail
- The stage technician was arrested a clash between police at radical protesters in Tseung Kwan O on October 13
