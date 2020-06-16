As Hong Kong’s first chief prosecutor of Chinese descent, Peter Nguyen helped ensure a smooth transition of the city’s justice system during handover. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong barrister Peter Nguyen remembered for generosity, fairness and seriousness in matters of justice
- As Hong Kong’s first chief prosecutor of Chinese descent, Nguyen helped ensure a smooth transition of the city’s justice system during handover
- Friends and colleagues remember him as a friendly and gentle companion, as well as a polite judge
Topic | Obituaries
As Hong Kong’s first chief prosecutor of Chinese descent, Peter Nguyen helped ensure a smooth transition of the city’s justice system during handover. Photo: SCMP