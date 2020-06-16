The police complaints mechanism is ineffective, critics say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: more than 8,000 complaints made against police but force says many people were mobilised online

  • Force’s internal Complaints Against Police Office has so far filed 242 reports to the independent watchdog
  • Full investigations have been conducted into 55 complaints, resulting in two officers receiving a reprimand for using inappropriate language
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 11:13pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The police complaints mechanism is ineffective, critics say. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE