One of the four-strong gang keeps watch over staff as the Far East Jewellery shop is stripped of valuables during the one-minute raid. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunt smash-and-grab robbers who stole HK$1.1 million worth of jewellery from Tin Shui Wai store
- Terrifying ordeal as four men smash into glass counters, threatening staff while shoppers flee
- Incident in Tin Shui Wai lasts about a minute before suspects make off with valuables, sparking manhunt
Topic | Crime
