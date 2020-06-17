Designer Riyo Chan leaves High Court on Wednesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: suspended sentence for first person to admit flouting injunction banning doxxing of police
- Designer Riyo Chan posted personal information about an officer and his family on Facebook during protests last year
- While insisting court orders must be followed, judge also recognises Chan promptly removed the details and showed genuine remorse
Topic | Hong Kong protests
