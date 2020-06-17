Lau Ka-tung at Fanling Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong social worker jailed for a year over impeding police work at protest, as case sparks anger from unions
- Magistrate points out some demonstrators had hurled bricks at police and no social worker should slow officers’ advancement towards suspects
- Lau Ka-tung says he was only trying to prevent stampede, while supporters argue discussion needed on social workers’ roles as guardians of protesters’ safety and rights
