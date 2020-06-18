Hong Kong police released photographs of 14 suspects wanted in connection with the case. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police release photos of 14 suspects wanted over death of elderly cleaner hit on head by brick during protest clashes
- Photos of the suspects, men and women mostly in masks, were posted on the force’s Facebook page
- Luo Changqing, 70, was struck when protesters and locals clashed on Lung Wan Street outside Sheung Shui MTR station last year
