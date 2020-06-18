The Kwun Tong criminal investigation unit shows reporters stills taken from CCTV footage ahead of an arrest made on Wednesday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man in custody, second on run after pair of heists net HK$430,000 in electronics from unattended vehicles
- Police said CCTV footage showed the men drive a truck into two Kwun Tong industrial buildings, then empty vehicles of goods
- One arrest was made Wednesday morning, when police grabbed a suspect as he approached the truck used in the thefts
