The Kwun Tong criminal investigation unit shows reporters stills taken from CCTV footage ahead of an arrest made on Wednesday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man in custody, second on run after pair of heists net HK$430,000 in electronics from unattended vehicles

  • Police said CCTV footage showed the men drive a truck into two Kwun Tong industrial buildings, then empty vehicles of goods
  • One arrest was made Wednesday morning, when police grabbed a suspect as he approached the truck used in the thefts
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:33pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Kwun Tong criminal investigation unit shows reporters stills taken from CCTV footage ahead of an arrest made on Wednesday morning. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE