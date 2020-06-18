Justice Alex Lee was not satisfied that Jimmy Lai’s proposed trip to the US was ‘really necessary’. Photo: Sam Tsang
Travel ban on Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai necessary amid risks of contracting coronavirus and escape, judge says
- Lai wanted to go to the US to visit his daughter and on various business-related works
- But Justice Alex Lee of the High Court said there were risks of contracting Covid-19 in the country as well as not returning to face his many trials
Topic | Hong Kong courts
