Travel ban on Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai necessary amid risks of contracting coronavirus and escape, judge says

  • Lai wanted to go to the US to visit his daughter and on various business-related works
  • But Justice Alex Lee of the High Court said there were risks of contracting Covid-19 in the country as well as not returning to face his many trials
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 8:44pm, 18 Jun, 2020

