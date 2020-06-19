Thousands of tonnes of meat have been seized by Hong Kong customs since the turn of the year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong customs seizes 2,500 tonnes of meat bound for mainland China so far this year, more than in previous 11 years combined
- Smuggling gangs lured by profits of HK$20,000 per tonne to illegally move the frozen food by sea into Guangdong province
- Busts by weight in the first six months of this year alone were 40 per cent up on the entire 11-year period to 2019
