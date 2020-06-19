A Tuen Mun Court judge on Friday sentenced a man to three weeks in jail after he offered a false address for home quarantine then spent the next 13 days sleeping in a park. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong man who slept in park after giving false home quarantine address gets three weeks’ jail
- Police discovered the man had lied about his isolation location only when he reported his rucksack had gone missing
- Tuen Mun magistrate said Mo Zhaowei’s decision to sleep rough had been ‘extremely irresponsible’ given possibility of transmitting virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A Tuen Mun Court judge on Friday sentenced a man to three weeks in jail after he offered a false address for home quarantine then spent the next 13 days sleeping in a park. Photo: K.Y. Cheng