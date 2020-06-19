From Friday, the new version of the racial discrimination law will allow someone to lodge a complaint based on racial slurs or labelling even if he does not belong to the race in question. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong nursing mothers, friends and relatives of ethnic minority individuals to receive protection against discrimination
- Government on Friday gazettes long-overdue enhancements to legislations to extend protection against various types of harassment
- The law covering nursing mothers will come into force next year, while various other amendments take effect from Friday
Topic | Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC)
