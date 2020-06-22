Hong Kong police are searching for two men who stole from a passed-out teenager in Nathan Road. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong thieves steal HK$110,000 Rolex and other valuables from drunk teen who fell asleep in street
- Two men target the 19-year-old and take HK$115,000 of cash and valuables in morning theft
- The victim was drunk and asleep on the pavement in Nathan Road at the time of the incident, police said
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police are searching for two men who stole from a passed-out teenager in Nathan Road. Photo: Warton Li