Hong Kong police are searching for two men who stole from a passed-out teenager in Nathan Road. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong thieves steal HK$110,000 Rolex and other valuables from drunk teen who fell asleep in street

  • Two men target the 19-year-old and take HK$115,000 of cash and valuables in morning theft
  • The victim was drunk and asleep on the pavement in Nathan Road at the time of the incident, police said
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:59pm, 22 Jun, 2020

