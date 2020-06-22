Chow Tin-shing has admitted one count of indecent assault and another of assaulting a police office at the High Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court orders psychiatric reports into man who indecently assaulted schoolgirl he ‘thought was following him’ in a Sham Shui Po street

  • Chow Tin-shing admits attacking the 16-year-old by knocking her to the ground and lifting up her dress in public
  • The 41-year-old is due to be sentenced at High Court next month after also pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:25pm, 22 Jun, 2020

