Lo Ling-leong was jailed for four years and two months at the High Court on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong addict who stabbed two children during drug-fuelled home invasion jailed for more than four years

  • Four members of same family hurt by Lo Ling-leong during incident in August 2018
  • Career criminal put teenager in hospital for three weeks and also attacked two-year-old boy and three-year-old girl
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:19pm, 22 Jun, 2020

