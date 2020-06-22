The government will set up a commission to safeguard national security chaired by the leader of Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong suspects may be held ‘as long as authorities want in special facilities’

  • The centres could function similar to ‘white house’ British colonial government used to hold people suspected of political crimes, sources say
  • One insider points to Singapore’s Internal Security Act that allows for indefinite detention
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 8:54pm, 22 Jun, 2020

