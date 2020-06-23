Hong Kong police were called to the scene of burglary by the flat’s 78-year-old tenant on Monday evening. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong burglars climb 19 floors on outside of building to steal safe containing HK$150,000 of gold ornaments
- Pair scaled bamboo scaffolding outside Holland Garden in Happy Valley before breaking into flat
- Police are trying to ascertain how they escaped with safe taken from bedroom
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police were called to the scene of burglary by the flat’s 78-year-old tenant on Monday evening. Photo: Warton Li