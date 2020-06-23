Man Sze-wai, who was bitten by two Tibetan mastiffs, appears at an earlier hearing at Tuen Mun Court. Photo: Handout
Former Cathay Pacific employee awarded nearly HK$1 million in compensation after dog attack left her with life-altering injuries
- Young woman, who was also an accomplished piano player, was savaged by neighbour’s two Tibetan mastiffs in 2015
- Judge ruled that her injuries could impact her personal life after she was left with multiple scars to face and body
Topic | Hong Kong courts
