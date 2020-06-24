The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunting pair who stole HK$10,000 in hammer-attack robbery
- Suspects attacked a 27-year-old man in Sham Shui Po early on Wednesday, and also escaped with a HK$6,000 mobile phone
- The victim suffered injuries to his arms and legs
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
