The helper was sentenced to 8½ months behind bars at Kowloon City Court on Wednesday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong domestic helper jailed for spiking employer’s meals, leaving mother and her young son in hospital
- Rinda, 39, sentenced to 8½ months in prison after admitting poisoning that left her victims in hospital for up to a week
- She spiked the Wong Tai Sin household’s meals with steroids because her employer refused to let her quit, her lawyers said
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
