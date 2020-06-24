The helper was sentenced to 8½ months behind bars at Kowloon City Court on Wednesday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong domestic helper jailed for spiking employer’s meals, leaving mother and her young son in hospital

  • Rinda, 39, sentenced to 8½ months in prison after admitting poisoning that left her victims in hospital for up to a week
  • She spiked the Wong Tai Sin household’s meals with steroids because her employer refused to let her quit, her lawyers said
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:53pm, 24 Jun, 2020

