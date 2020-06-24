A District Court judge on Wednesday said defendant Yiu Siu-hong’s actions clearly separated him from ‘legitimate and peaceful’ protesters. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: stage technician arrested while trying to throw petrol bomb at police gets four years’ jail
- Voicing discontent with bombs ‘absolutely unacceptable’, judge says at District Court sentencing
- Yiu Siu-hong, 23, was grabbed by police at an anti-government protest in the city’s Tseung Kwan O neighbourhood on October 13
