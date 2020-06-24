Lam was arrested in February last year by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, which laid six counts of fraud against the former policeman. Photo: Felix Wong
Former policeman who lied about mother being critically ill to borrow HK$55,150 from three officers jailed for six weeks

  • Lam Chung-man duped the subordinates into lending him the money by saying his mother had medical bills
  • Instead, the 50-year-old former senior constable used the cash on himself
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:36pm, 24 Jun, 2020

