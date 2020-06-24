Legal challenges are being made over the absence of identification on the uniforms of some officers handling the anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: lawyer Martin Lee blasts government response to legal challenge over police identification during unrest

  • Senior counsel says government has behaved in ‘rotten way’ by failing to share information on decision to end practice of officers displaying identification numbers
  • But government lawyer tells High Court the policy itself is sound and satisfies Hong Kong’s Bill of Rights
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:04pm, 24 Jun, 2020

