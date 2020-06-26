The report from the US state department was highly critical of Hong Kong’s approach to its foreign domestic helpers. Photo: Dickson Lee
US and Hong Kong embroiled in human-trafficking row after city is placed on watch list over alleged failure to make progress combating the crime
- State department downgrades Hong Kong and says it needs to pass legislation targeting the crime and step up investigative efforts
- City’s government hits back calling report ‘seriously biased’ and not ‘substantiated by facts’
Topic | Human trafficking
