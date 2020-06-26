The 63-year-old woman pleaded guilty in the High Court to taking part in a money-laundering conspiracy. Photo: Warton Li
Retired woman in Hong Kong who handled HK$6 billion in illicit funds for 300 yuan monthly gets nearly seven years in jail
- The crime, which occurred in 2011 and 2012, is the third-largest money-laundering scheme in Hong Kong’s history
- The woman, 63, allowed HK$5.97 billion to be transferred in and out of the bank account of a company in which she was the sole shareholder
