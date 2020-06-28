Customs officers carried out the arrests on Wednesday, sources said. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Four arrested after masks procured by Hong Kong government are suspected to have false trade descriptions
- They are believed to have sold boxes of surgical masks to the Government Logistics Department that had false trade descriptions
- Masks were procured in March and delivered in batches, department said
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
