Police set up water barriers on roads leading towards Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai ahead of Wednesday’s flag-raising ceremony to mark the return of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: Robert Ng
National security law: Hong Kong police put area around July 1 handover anniversary venue on lockdown
- Force insiders said police began cordoning off the area where Wednesday’s ceremonies are set to take place in the early hours of Monday
- 4,000 riot officers, meanwhile, will be on standby from Tuesday to head off potential unrest over Beijing’s expected endorsement of security legislation
