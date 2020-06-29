Maple Street Playground in Sham Shui Po, where one victim was robbed of HK$10,000 along with a mobile phone. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong gang posing as part-time sex workers rob three men after luring them to meet-up spots

  • Victims thought they were meeting a girl or woman offering ‘compensated dating’
  • In one case, man was robbed of HK$10,000 along with a mobile phone at playground in Sham Shui Po
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:26pm, 29 Jun, 2020

