Lung Mun Cafe, which distanced itself from the so-called yellow economic circle after Beiing’s new national security law was adopted, saw one of its employees attacked by triad members on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Attack on chef outside former ‘yellow circle’ restaurant was carried out by triad members, unrelated to politics: police source
- Arrested man claims he was paid HK$3,000 for his part in assault, while investigation shows minute-long attack was a personal matter
- Police are still searching for two other assailants along with the identity of the person who allegedly paid them
Topic | Crime
Lung Mun Cafe, which distanced itself from the so-called yellow economic circle after Beiing’s new national security law was adopted, saw one of its employees attacked by triad members on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong