General view of Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. 03MAY16. SCMP / Nora Tam
Court acquits Hong Kong man accused of pushing policeman during protests
- Kwun Tong Court has ruled that Kwong Chi-wai was coerced into making a confession and had been subjected to physical and verbal abuse by officers
- The 39-year-old interior designer vomited inside a police van after being pepper sprayed at close range, and was told to ‘clean it up with his tongue’
