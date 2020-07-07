General view of Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. 03MAY16. SCMP / Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Court acquits Hong Kong man accused of pushing policeman during protests

  • Kwun Tong Court has ruled that Kwong Chi-wai was coerced into making a confession and had been subjected to physical and verbal abuse by officers
  • The 39-year-old interior designer vomited inside a police van after being pepper sprayed at close range, and was told to ‘clean it up with his tongue’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:10pm, 7 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. 03MAY16. SCMP / Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE