There were 532 phone scam cases in Hong Kong from January to May, up from 207 over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly people in Hong Kong main targets as phone scams rise sharply, with victims losing HK$185 million in just five months

  • One woman borrowed heavily to pay HK$2.4 million to scammers posing as mainland officials
  • Wan Chai bank employee foiled attempt to get 80-year-old woman to open new online account
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:29am, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There were 532 phone scam cases in Hong Kong from January to May, up from 207 over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE