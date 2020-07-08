There were 532 phone scam cases in Hong Kong from January to May, up from 207 over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Elderly people in Hong Kong main targets as phone scams rise sharply, with victims losing HK$185 million in just five months
- One woman borrowed heavily to pay HK$2.4 million to scammers posing as mainland officials
- Wan Chai bank employee foiled attempt to get 80-year-old woman to open new online account
Topic | Scams and swindles
There were 532 phone scam cases in Hong Kong from January to May, up from 207 over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee