Hong Kong national security law: citizenship not prerequisite for judges’ appointment to cases, minister says in clearest indication yet on issue
- Teresa Cheng also warns lawmakers that privileges and immunity enjoyed by them in legislature will not cover breach of new law
- She declines to comment on reports of Indian-born judge being removed from recommended list because of non-Chinese ethnicity
