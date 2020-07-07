Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng attends a meeting in Legco. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong national security law: citizenship not prerequisite for judges’ appointment to cases, minister says in clearest indication yet on issue

  • Teresa Cheng also warns lawmakers that privileges and immunity enjoyed by them in legislature will not cover breach of new law
  • She declines to comment on reports of Indian-born judge being removed from recommended list because of non-Chinese ethnicity
Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng
Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:21am, 8 Jul, 2020

