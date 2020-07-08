Two men, both aged 48, were arrested for allegedly filing 41 bogus claims to the city’s coronavirus relief fund for businesses that did not exist. Photo: Warton Li
Two Hong Kong men arrested for allegedly filing fake claims in bid to scam coronavirus relief fund out of HK$2.5 million
- Police said the duo filed more than 41 applications seeking aid for retail stores, beauty parlours and party rooms that never existed
- The men, both aged 48, were arrested separately in Kwun Tong and Kowloon City, and were not believed to be part of a larger syndicate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
