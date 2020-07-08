A group of police officers patrol outside government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: police to slash riot squad numbers as legislation quells threat of civil unrest

  • Two-thirds of those in 6,000-strong squad expect to return to normal duties from Sunday
  • Remaining officers will continue to be stationed at politically sensitive locations around the city
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:52pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of police officers patrol outside government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE