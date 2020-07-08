Kwok Cheuk-kin’s latest legal bid was filed on Tuesday, when he lodged a challenge against the national security law. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong serial litigant declared bankrupt but vows to keep taking government to court
- Kwok Cheuk-kin failed to pay more than HK$1.5 million he racked up in legal fees
- He claims to have filed about 60 judicial review applications since 2006
Topic | Hong Kong courts
