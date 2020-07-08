An anti-government protester is detained by police officers in riot gear, during an illegal demonstration in Causeway Bay on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police have no plans to follow US in banning chokeholds in the wake of worldwide protests, says security minister
- The ban in the US followed the death of African-American George Floyd after being subdued by police when he was being arrested
- Security minister John Lee said in reply to a question at a Legco meeting it was sometimes ‘necessary to use a suitable level of force’
Topic | Hong Kong police
