Hong Kong has never had offences on the books specifically covering voyeuristic crimes. That took a step closer to changing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Security Bureau expands scope of proposed crimes covering upskirt photography, sexual images used for revenge, blackmail
- New offences introduced on Wednesday move beyond earlier proposals to encompass non-sexual motives, online distribution
- With no voyeurism laws on the books, prosecutors had previously used broader digital crime statutes, an avenue denied them by a May court ruling
