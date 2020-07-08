Hong Kong has never had offences on the books specifically covering voyeuristic crimes. That took a step closer to changing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau expands scope of proposed crimes covering upskirt photography, sexual images used for revenge, blackmail

  • New offences introduced on Wednesday move beyond earlier proposals to encompass non-sexual motives, online distribution
  • With no voyeurism laws on the books, prosecutors had previously used broader digital crime statutes, an avenue denied them by a May court ruling
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Updated: 8:58pm, 8 Jul, 2020

