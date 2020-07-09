The explosion at a garage in Wong Tai Sin five years ago killed three people, injuring eight others. Photo: SCMP
Fatal garage blast in Hong Kong caused by mechanic unqualified for fuel tank repair, High Court jury told
- Lai Chun-ho, 37, is on trial accused of three counts of manslaughter over an explosion in 2015 that left three dead
- Prosecutors say he used unsafe methods contrary to manufacturers’ requirements for a task he was not properly trained for
Topic | Hong Kong courts
