The explosion at a garage in Wong Tai Sin five years ago killed three people, injuring eight others. Photo: SCMPThe explosion at a garage in Wong Tai Sin five years ago killed three people, injuring eight others. Photo: SCMP
Fatal garage blast in Hong Kong caused by mechanic unqualified for fuel tank repair, High Court jury told

  • Lai Chun-ho, 37, is on trial accused of three counts of manslaughter over an explosion in 2015 that left three dead
  • Prosecutors say he used unsafe methods contrary to manufacturers’ requirements for a task he was not properly trained for
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:44pm, 9 Jul, 2020

