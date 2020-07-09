‘Smoke cakes’ are often used to create effects for photo shoots and theatrical productions. Photo: Baidu
Hong Kong’s top court upholds ruling that ‘smoke cakes’ used in photography, theatre effects can be classified as explosives
- Despite a lack of evidence the devices could explode, two courts previously ruled they met the definition necessary for a criminal offence
- Kwan Ka-hei was found to be carrying 16 smoke cakes in his backpack during a stop and search near Legco, when a controversial bill was debated in 2015
