Hong Kong student who groped 15-year-old peer on school trip to mainland China given conditional discharge

  • Girl was twice subjected to indecent assault while in her hotel room by male schoolmate she was previously friends with
  • Victim stops giving evidence against the defendant midway through trial, leading prosecution to offer no further evidence
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:23pm, 9 Jul, 2020

