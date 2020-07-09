A defendant who admitted two counts of indecent assault against a schoolmate has been given a conditional discharge. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong student who groped 15-year-old peer on school trip to mainland China given conditional discharge
- Girl was twice subjected to indecent assault while in her hotel room by male schoolmate she was previously friends with
- Victim stops giving evidence against the defendant midway through trial, leading prosecution to offer no further evidence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A defendant who admitted two counts of indecent assault against a schoolmate has been given a conditional discharge. Photo: SCMP