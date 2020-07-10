Mask-wearing anti-government protesters march in Causeway Bay on Halloween night. Photo: May TseMask-wearing anti-government protesters march in Causeway Bay on Halloween night. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: top court to hear legal challenge against mask ban

  • Court of Appeal grants the government and opposition politicians permission to challenge its April judgment on mask ban
  • Judges say the questions raised are of great general or public importance which ought to be determined by the Court of Final Appeal
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:34pm, 10 Jul, 2020

