Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student, 21, jailed for 10 months over home-made blowtorches while teen, 17, gets probation for traffic light vandalism

  • Ma Tsz-lok, 21, was found with weapons on him the night before protesters clashed with police outside Legco
  • Separately, teen, 17, given 18 months’ probation, after admitting to damaging traffic light during Mong Kok protest
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:46pm, 14 Jul, 2020

